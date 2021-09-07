Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.14 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $28.14 million and approximately $268,676.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.14 or 0.00049399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00059757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00133111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00182387 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.39 or 0.07131717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,761.20 or 0.99805165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.45 or 0.00715977 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,216,001 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

