Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $122,516.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $26.11 million and approximately $122,516.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for about $605.32 or 0.01292695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00131826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00181363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.29 or 0.07165418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,985.04 or 1.00339382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $417.50 or 0.00891589 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 43,139 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.