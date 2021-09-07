Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $23.09 million and approximately $28,143.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $49.31 or 0.00105393 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00058233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00129159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00175748 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.90 or 0.07349973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,966.33 or 1.00381272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00887431 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 468,173 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

