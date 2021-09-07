Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0510 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $51.04 million and $18.20 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00016761 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.74 or 0.00455727 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001054 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000730 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

