Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,100 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after buying an additional 656,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 205,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bunge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,198,000 after acquiring an additional 80,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bunge by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,519,000 after acquiring an additional 49,214 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after buying an additional 817,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE BG opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

