Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,832 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,910.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 256,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 149.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 212,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 127,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:OHI opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.