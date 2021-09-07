Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.38.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total value of $6,980,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 298,661 shares in the company, valued at $99,280,889.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 366,889 shares of company stock worth $55,719,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $336.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.13. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $219.20 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

