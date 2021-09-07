Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,452 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after buying an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after acquiring an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,720,000 after acquiring an additional 135,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.95.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

