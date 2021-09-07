Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 25,433 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after purchasing an additional 208,441 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 18.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $206,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $2,972,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

Shares of BWA opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

