Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,742 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 76.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $226.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.