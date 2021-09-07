Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,375 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,137,080. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several research firms have commented on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.