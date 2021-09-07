Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.72. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

