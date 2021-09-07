Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in FMC by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

