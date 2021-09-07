Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

