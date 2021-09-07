Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Synaptics worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $189.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,687 shares of company stock worth $2,114,338. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.