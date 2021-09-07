Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

