MMA Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.6% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,102. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.