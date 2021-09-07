MMA Asset Management LLC Buys 1,028 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 5.3% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.96. 12,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,275. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.