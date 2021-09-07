MMA Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after purchasing an additional 607,038 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,138. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.53. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

