MMA Asset Management LLC Has $14.45 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MMA Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 53,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,045. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

