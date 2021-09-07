MMA Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,650,000 after acquiring an additional 94,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after acquiring an additional 388,328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,138 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,384 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. 401,612 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

