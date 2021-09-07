MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 31,484 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MMA Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,484 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.79. The stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,428. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

