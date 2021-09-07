Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $218.34 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 955,811 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $218,339,000. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $301.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.