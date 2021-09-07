Modefi Price Hits $1.10 on Major Exchanges (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002361 BTC on popular exchanges. Modefi has a market capitalization of $15.08 million and $388,428.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00148267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.29 or 0.00737989 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,649,869 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

