Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to announce sales of $50.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.84 million. Model N reported sales of $41.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $192.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.23 million to $192.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $214.34 million, with estimates ranging from $213.32 million to $216.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MODN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $110,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $936,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Model N by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Model N by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,399,000 after purchasing an additional 392,966 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Model N by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Model N by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.