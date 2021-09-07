Modern Investment Coin Price Tops $0.0529 on Exchanges (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $413,300.59 and approximately $193,391.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00017928 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001263 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 7,816,739 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

