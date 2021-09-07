Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $337.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $337.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.
NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $12.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $428.90. 262,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,455,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.34 and a 200 day moving average of $227.14. Moderna has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $497.49.
In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,712,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,061,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,000 shares of company stock worth $101,596,800. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 46.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
