Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $337.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $337.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $12.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $428.90. 262,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,455,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.34 and a 200 day moving average of $227.14. Moderna has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,712,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,061,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,000 shares of company stock worth $101,596,800. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 46.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

