ModiHost (AIM) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $165,704.58 and $30,817.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00149893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.38 or 0.00744211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043129 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.