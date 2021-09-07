ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.48% of ModivCare worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

MODV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MODV stock opened at $204.04 on Tuesday. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $211.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

