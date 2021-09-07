Moeda Loyalty Points Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC on major exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and $1.07 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00151700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.31 or 0.00749272 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044852 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

