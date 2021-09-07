MonaCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.75 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $101.97 million and $12.75 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,617.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.52 or 0.07275245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $660.48 or 0.01416809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00378508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00125154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.42 or 0.00560777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.61 or 0.00556896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00335362 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.