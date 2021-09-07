Monetha (MTH) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.49 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monetha has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00061051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00149045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.82 or 0.00739824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00043469 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.