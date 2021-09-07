MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,514,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total transaction of $1,016,649.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,481 shares in the company, valued at $42,450,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,887 shares of company stock worth $65,194,299. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.06.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $507.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.62. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $508.97.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

