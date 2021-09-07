MongoDB (MDB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) in the last few weeks:

9/7/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $406.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $505.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $450.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $245.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $415.00 to $534.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $384.00 to $495.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $526.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $450.00.

8/24/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $390.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – MongoDB was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

7/14/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $395.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $17.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $489.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.40 and a 200 day moving average of $333.36. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $515.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total transaction of $6,770,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,611,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,887 shares of company stock worth $65,194,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

