MONK Price Hits $0.0443 on Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $574,504.83 and $741.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008553 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000690 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

