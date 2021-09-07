Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $505.43

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $505.43 and last traded at $504.57, with a volume of 2034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $502.13.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.37 and a 200-day moving average of $379.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,301 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

