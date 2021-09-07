Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as low as C$0.69. Montage Gold shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 65,502 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$74.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.76.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

