Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

MCO opened at $385.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.61 and its 200 day moving average is $338.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

