Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $418.00 at Oppenheimer

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $406.00 to $418.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Moody’s stock opened at $385.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.94. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

