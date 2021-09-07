Mooncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00380741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

