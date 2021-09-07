Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $418.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 418.50 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 416 ($5.44), with a volume of 85160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407 ($5.32).

Several research firms recently commented on MGAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 384.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 345.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

