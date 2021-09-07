Morgan Stanley Boosts The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $161.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,287. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.77 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86. The stock has a market cap of $348.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

