Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 977.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Kura Sushi USA worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 596,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 202,524 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.20. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. Equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

