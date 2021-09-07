Morgan Stanley Increases Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $55.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

SRC stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

