Morgan Stanley Trims ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Target Price to $47.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE ADCT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. 1,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,206. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

