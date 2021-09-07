Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,980 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $45,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 28.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $244.85 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.81 and a 12-month high of $246.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.