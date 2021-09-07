MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.50

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 30714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

