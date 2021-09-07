mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Sep 7th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $16.99 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002090 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00060324 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002917 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015061 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00150837 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.24 or 0.00744731 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00044634 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

