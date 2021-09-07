Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Helen of Troy worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

HELE opened at $239.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,130. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

