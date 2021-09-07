Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130,703 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Moelis & Company worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 384,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:MC opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $63.65.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.